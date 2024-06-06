360 Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 87,478 Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

360 Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 87,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,744,000. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up 6.5% of 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. 360 Financial Inc. owned 0.07% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 785,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,306,000 after acquiring an additional 437,683 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,883,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,426,000 after purchasing an additional 428,164 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,475,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,045,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,150,000 after purchasing an additional 362,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,090,000.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ QQQM traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $190.97. The company had a trading volume of 309,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,261. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.43. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.84 and a fifty-two week high of $191.15. The firm has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
