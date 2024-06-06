360 Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

360 Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,275 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,639 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,030,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,105,000 after purchasing an additional 24,802 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 14,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,517,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,084 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN stock remained flat at $13.43 on Thursday. 2,221,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,043,417. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $14.30.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $217,440.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,298.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $217,440.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,298.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rajeev Syal sold 11,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $158,941.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 329,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,505,727.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,829 shares of company stock valued at $2,933,943 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBAN has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.30.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

