360 Financial Inc. Has $1.01 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

360 Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,543,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $825,487,000 after acquiring an additional 649,791 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.6 %

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $247.20. 282,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,519. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.53 and a fifty-two week high of $256.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.19.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.