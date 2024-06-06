360 Financial Inc. Makes New $2.03 Million Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

360 Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 0.9% of 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,303,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $461,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 13,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 87,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 839,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,004,000 after purchasing an additional 151,915 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $165.13. 1,714,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,131,096. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $169.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.62 and a 200 day moving average of $160.10. The firm has a market cap of $55.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

