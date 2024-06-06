3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,675,832 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 1,617,327 shares.The stock last traded at $4.48 and had previously closed at $4.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DDD shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.25 target price on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DDD

3D Systems Trading Up 10.3 %

Institutional Trading of 3D Systems

The stock has a market cap of $612.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDD. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,684,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 5,994.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,754 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,965 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,950,820 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $68,499,000 after acquiring an additional 51,868 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in 3D Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.