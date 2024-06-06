3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Price Down 0.7%

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $98.24 and last traded at $98.34. Approximately 486,275 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 5,694,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $91.13 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.55.

3M Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. 3M’s payout ratio is -22.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3M

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in 3M by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 110,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after buying an additional 14,775 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,373,000. MWA Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,723,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

