5,431 Shares in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Bought by Eisler Capital UK Ltd.

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 142.2% in the fourth quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 32,276 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Vistra by 90.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 327,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,867,000 after purchasing an additional 155,533 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra in the fourth quarter worth $773,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra in the fourth quarter worth $831,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of VST stock opened at $92.00 on Thursday. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $107.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.79 and its 200 day moving average is $57.73. The company has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.39). Vistra had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vistra news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $4,556,207.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,536,508.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vistra news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $4,556,207.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,536,508.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $5,114,019.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,069,030.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VST has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vistra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vistra

Vistra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.