5,748 Shares in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Bought by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 58,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sanofi by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 4.5% in the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 1.9% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet cut Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Sanofi Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ SNY opened at $49.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $124.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $55.72.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 26.25%. Equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.478 per share. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.37%.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Stories

