59,990 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Acquired by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 59,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,447,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank lifted its stake in Eaton by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in Eaton by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN stock traded down $13.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $313.46. 3,016,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,017,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $323.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.77. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $182.20 and a one year high of $345.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.04.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $286.00 to $371.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,244,140.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,244,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

