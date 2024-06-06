60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals’ (SXTP) Neutral Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 8.8 %

Shares of SXTP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.31. 692,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,025. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $8.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.46. The company has a market cap of $3.80 million and a P/E ratio of -0.30.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($0.10) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. On average, research analysts forecast that 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19 indications; Tafenoquine, which is in phase IIA clinical trials for babesiosis, fungal pneumonias, and candidiasis disease; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue.

