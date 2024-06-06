739,298 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 739,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,120,000. Snowflake makes up approximately 0.8% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $838,455,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,235 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter worth $226,302,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $173,747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,428,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,152,000 after buying an additional 743,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Snowflake news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy bought 31,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.52 per share, with a total value of $5,000,037.84. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,037.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy bought 31,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.52 per share, with a total value of $5,000,037.84. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,037.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $111,218.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,665 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,744.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,880 shares of company stock valued at $12,890,065. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Snowflake Trading Down 1.7 %
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.92.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snowflake
Snowflake Profile
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.
Read More
