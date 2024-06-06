7,464 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Acquired by Morningstar Investment Management LLC

Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $458.93. The company had a trading volume of 574,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,950. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $433.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $397.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $147.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $471.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Argus upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GS

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.