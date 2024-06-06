75,671 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Purchased by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,305,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joule Financial LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

SCHV traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $74.58. The company had a trading volume of 176,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,726. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.84. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $76.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

