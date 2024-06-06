7,683 Shares in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Purchased by Eisler Capital UK Ltd.

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,168,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,698,000 after acquiring an additional 99,560 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,386,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,267,000 after purchasing an additional 24,991 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,069,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,641,000 after purchasing an additional 313,277 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,918,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,182,000 after buying an additional 166,891 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $97,288,000. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $73,960.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at $488,368.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 5,565 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $207,073.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,100.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $73,960.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at $488,368.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Shares of WTRG opened at $37.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.06 and its 200-day moving average is $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.84. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $612.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.44 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 29.52%. Equities research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.