Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $57,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.6% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 7.7% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 919 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,615,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total value of $1,974,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,581 shares in the company, valued at $51,045,053.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total transaction of $1,974,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,045,053.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $291.75. 2,362,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,620,582. The stock has a market cap of $195.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $310.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.51. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $278.69 and a twelve month high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ACN. Bank of America dropped their target price on Accenture from $419.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (down from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.00.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

