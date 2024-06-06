Accor (EPA:AC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $38.10

Accor SA (EPA:AC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €38.10 ($41.41) and traded as high as €40.55 ($44.08). Accor shares last traded at €40.14 ($43.63), with a volume of 569,549 shares trading hands.
Accor Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is €41.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €38.18.
Accor Company Profile
Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Management & Franchise; Services to Owners; and Hotel Assets & Others. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; Gekko solutions for leisure and travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.
