Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Boosted by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,758 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 0.6% of American International Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $99,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $45,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at $52,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE traded up $2.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $458.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,233,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,365,045. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $477.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $547.24. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $417.74 and a 12 month high of $638.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADBE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies lowered their price target on Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.03.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

