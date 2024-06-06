Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives $185.26 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $185.26.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. DZ Bank raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $166.17 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The stock has a market cap of $268.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.86 and its 200-day moving average is $160.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at $628,753,739.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at $628,753,739.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $255,343,378.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,400 shares of company stock worth $30,077,126 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,426,529,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 813.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,647,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $685,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138,612 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15,896.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,737,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $550,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714,069 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 176.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,668,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $688,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,704 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,675,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,079,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,392 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

