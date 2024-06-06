aelf (ELF) Trading 5.6% Lower Over Last Week

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. One aelf token can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00000684 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a total market cap of $354.24 million and $11.35 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, aelf has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000913 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000678 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 730,869,382 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

