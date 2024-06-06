Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Trading Down 6.8%

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) traded down 6.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.50 and last traded at $17.62. 79,539 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 148,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.90.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVTE. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a market cap of $531.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.00.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts expect that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $215,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 3,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $96,130.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,160.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $215,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,261 shares of company stock worth $2,599,117 in the last quarter. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVTE. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 11.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 30.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,357,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 672,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,879,000 after buying an additional 45,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,881,000.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

