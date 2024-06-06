AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH) Trading Up 5.3%

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.04 and last traded at $0.99. Approximately 168,668 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 109,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

AGM Group Trading Up 5.3 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.57.

Get AGM Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of AGM Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AGM Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

About AGM Group

AGM Group Holdings Inc operates as a technology company, engages in the research and development of blockchain-oriented ASIC chip in Singapore, Hong Kong, and China. The company offers MetaTrader 5, a futures trading solution; and foreign exchange trading system that provides services to financial institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.