Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 62.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,387 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $376,000. Eos Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 27,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 65,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,177,000. Finally, Zenyatta Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP now owns 22,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $268.59. The company had a trading volume of 214,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,602. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $247.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.32.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.85.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

