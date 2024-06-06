Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl trimmed its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 89,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,324 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $12,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 518.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ABNB stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $147.33. 241,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,465,515. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.24 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $94.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

ABNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler Companies increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 144,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,623,753. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total value of $13,320,862.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 144,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,435,238.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 144,931 shares in the company, valued at $23,623,753. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,613 shares of company stock valued at $46,961,852 over the last 90 days. 27.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

