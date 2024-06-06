Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for 4.6% of Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMT. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $198.10. The company had a trading volume of 252,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,915. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.28. The stock has a market cap of $92.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $219.10.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.61%.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMT. Mizuho started coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.91.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

