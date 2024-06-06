Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Alexander’s from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Alexander’s stock traded up $2.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $213.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,890. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.49. Alexander’s has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $237.18. The company has a quick ratio of 14.35, a current ratio of 14.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 351,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,988,000 after purchasing an additional 57,951 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 19.4% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 16.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

