Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Alexander’s from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 351,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,988,000 after purchasing an additional 57,951 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 19.4% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 16.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.
