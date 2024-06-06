Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.95.
ALLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $4.40 to $4.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $2.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average is $3.52. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $6.05. The firm has a market cap of $416.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.86.
Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 223,139.98% and a negative return on equity of 50.81%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Allogene Therapeutics
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).
