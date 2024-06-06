Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.95.

ALLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $4.40 to $4.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allogene Therapeutics

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

In related news, Director Arie Belldegrun bought 1,724,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $4,999,997.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,724,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,999,997.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Franz B. Humer sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $26,208.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 255,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,292.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Arie Belldegrun bought 1,724,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $4,999,997.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,724,137 shares in the company, valued at $4,999,997.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $2.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average is $3.52. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $6.05. The firm has a market cap of $416.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.86.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 223,139.98% and a negative return on equity of 50.81%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allogene Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.