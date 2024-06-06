Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 971,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16,702 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.3% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $136,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $1.28 on Thursday, reaching $178.35. 14,242,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,612,500. The company has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.83 and a 1 year high of $179.95.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,187.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 205,835 shares of company stock valued at $32,177,952. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

