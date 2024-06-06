Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) is GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s 6th Largest Position

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,523 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,550 shares during the period. Amedisys accounts for 3.6% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned about 0.62% of Amedisys worth $19,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at $23,015,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amedisys by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 35,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Amedisys by 181.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,953 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,079,000 after buying an additional 41,206 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,032,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the third quarter valued at about $26,671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.45. The company had a trading volume of 357,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,217. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -142.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.66. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.55 and a 1-year high of $97.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $571.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.38 million. Amedisys had a positive return on equity of 12.85% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Amedisys from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.80.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

