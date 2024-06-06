American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $17,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in shares of AON by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of AON by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in AON by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AON by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.
In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of AON traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $285.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,505,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,979. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $296.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.35. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.06 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91.
AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.16%.
Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.
