American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $17,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in shares of AON by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of AON by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in AON by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AON by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $311.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AON

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $285.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,505,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,979. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $296.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.35. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.06 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.