American International Group Inc. Grows Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,230 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $13,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth $43,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI stock traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $143.70. 1,569,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,488,864. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.27. The company has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.08 and a 12-month high of $165.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.17%.

In other D.R. Horton news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,862,005.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,812 shares of company stock worth $4,330,617 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.31.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

