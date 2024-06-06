American International Group Inc. Has $13.79 Million Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $13,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 121,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,199,000 after buying an additional 45,488 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 32,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after buying an additional 20,007 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 177.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 51,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,857,000 after buying an additional 33,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $209.66. 935,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,547. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.11 and its 200 day moving average is $208.06. The stock has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,106. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

