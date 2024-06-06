American International Group Inc. Has $16.13 Million Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,218 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $16,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FIVE. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $61,000.
Five Below Stock Down 10.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded down $14.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.72. 9,072,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,789. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.21 and a twelve month high of $216.18.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
FIVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $187.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $245.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.39.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIVE
About Five Below
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Five Below
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Novavax Stock’s Recent Surge and Future Potential
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Investing in Biotech: High Risk for a Potentially High Reward
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- GameStop Stock Update: What’s Driving Today’s Prices?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.