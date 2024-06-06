American International Group Inc. Has $16.13 Million Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,218 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $16,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FIVE. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $61,000.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Stock Down 10.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded down $14.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.72. 9,072,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,789. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.21 and a twelve month high of $216.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). Five Below had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

FIVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $187.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $245.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIVE

About Five Below

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.