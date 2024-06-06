American International Group Inc. Has $214.94 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 865,016 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,959 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 1.2% of American International Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $214,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Tesla from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 197,910 shares of company stock worth $35,612,012. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $177.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,760,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,892,531. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.16. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The company has a market cap of $567.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.39, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

