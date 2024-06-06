American International Group Inc. Has $65.77 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,499,863 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 35,695 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $65,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in Comcast by 299.1% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 475,675 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.07. 20,335,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,427,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.86. The firm has a market cap of $153.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.46.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

