American International Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,779 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for 0.4% of American International Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $76,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Salesforce by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 184,704 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $48,603,000 after buying an additional 91,417 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 443.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,199,924 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $315,748,000 after buying an additional 979,108 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its stake in Salesforce by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 6,128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 838,074 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $220,531,000 after purchasing an additional 210,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 81,825 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $21,531,000 after buying an additional 29,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $6.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $242.76. The company had a trading volume of 11,280,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,598,331. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.05. The firm has a market cap of $235.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.25. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.68 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.97, for a total transaction of $4,574,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,221,166 shares in the company, valued at $4,032,058,995.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total transaction of $1,258,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,429,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.97, for a total value of $4,574,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,221,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,032,058,995.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 640,870 shares of company stock valued at $182,545,398 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (down from $360.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $323.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRM

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.