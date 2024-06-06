American International Group Inc. Purchases 1,326 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $15,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Motco bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $354.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TT traded down $4.97 on Thursday, hitting $318.28. 1,218,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,015. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $338.09.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

