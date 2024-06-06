American International Group Inc. Raises Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $35,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $1,225,227,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 639.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,718,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,180 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,065,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,991,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,215 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 20,527.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 935,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,857,060,000 after acquiring an additional 930,732 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,175,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,308,000 after acquiring an additional 775,000 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $1,974,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,075,098.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $1,974,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,075,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,737 shares of company stock worth $6,998,205. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.23.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $237.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,755,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,386,611. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $241.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.85 and its 200-day moving average is $197.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $117.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.12.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.98%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

