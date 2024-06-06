American International Group Inc. Raises Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $17,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 142,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,906,000 after buying an additional 53,408 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 547.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 79,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,770,000 after acquiring an additional 67,291 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 86,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,434,000 after acquiring an additional 41,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PCAR stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,655,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,811. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $74.29 and a twelve month high of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $57.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.14.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.45%.

Several research firms have commented on PCAR. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective (up previously from $117.00) on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.62.

In other news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $3,594,193.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,397,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

