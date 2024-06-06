American International Group Inc. Sells 1,963 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $15,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMB. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 204.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 13,806 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $4,253,000. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $1,081,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $1,661,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,671,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,740,000 after acquiring an additional 368,505 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:KMB traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $137.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,791,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,117. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $139.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.38.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $126.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $342,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,891.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $342,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,891.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total value of $142,334.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,584.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

