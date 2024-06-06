American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI) Trading Down 1.7%

American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.66. 123,058 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 405,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

American Lithium Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.57.

Get American Lithium alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Lithium

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Lithium by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,556,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,807,000 after purchasing an additional 891,959 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Lithium in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Lithium by 166.4% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 29,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 18,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Lithium by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 161,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,272 shares during the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.