American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Upgraded at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of American Resources in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Get American Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AREC

American Resources Price Performance

Shares of AREC opened at $1.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1.45. American Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $90.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.66, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. American Resources had a negative return on equity of 978.72% and a negative net margin of 179.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Resources will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Resources stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

About American Resources

(Get Free Report)

American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, extracts, processes, transports, and sells metallurgical coal to the steel and industrial industries. It supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.