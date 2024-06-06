American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Upgraded at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of American Resources in a research note on Friday, May 24th.
American Resources Price Performance
American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. American Resources had a negative return on equity of 978.72% and a negative net margin of 179.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Resources will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Resources stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.32% of the company’s stock.
About American Resources
American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, extracts, processes, transports, and sells metallurgical coal to the steel and industrial industries. It supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.
