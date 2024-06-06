Amprius Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AMPX)

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 4,589 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 654% compared to the average volume of 609 call options.

Amprius Technologies Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE AMPX traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $1.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,623. Amprius Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $10.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average is $3.14.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 350.70% and a negative return on equity of 59.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amprius Technologies will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

In other news, insider Kang Sun sold 19,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $26,564.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,399,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,597.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 35,794 shares of company stock worth $47,606 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the third quarter worth $58,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the third quarter worth $60,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $710,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 4th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Amprius Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

