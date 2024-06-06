Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC reduced its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,030 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,269,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,695,000 after acquiring an additional 67,091 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,239,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,847,000 after acquiring an additional 821,199 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,314,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,661,000 after acquiring an additional 96,347 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,822,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,326,000 after acquiring an additional 566,513 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,478,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,104,000 after acquiring an additional 65,372 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.07. The stock had a trading volume of 37,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,620. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.83 and a 12 month high of $44.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.71 and its 200 day moving average is $38.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $196.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.43%.

GBCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens lowered their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

