Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187,317.6% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after buying an additional 31,844 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,014,000. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 48,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 7,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,399 shares of company stock valued at $46,713,667. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.10.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $196.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,683,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,142,380. The company has a market cap of $565.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $135.19 and a 12-month high of $205.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

