Analysts Set Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) PT at $108.86

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AEIS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $109.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.53. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $81.86 and a one year high of $126.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $327.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.58%. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 27th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

