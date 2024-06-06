Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Viking Therapeutics (VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 6/4/2024 – Viking Therapeutics had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.
- 6/4/2024 – Viking Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/4/2024 – Viking Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/31/2024 – Viking Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.
- 5/17/2024 – Viking Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.
- 5/16/2024 – Viking Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $116.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $115.00.
- 5/16/2024 – Viking Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/25/2024 – Viking Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.
- 4/25/2024 – Viking Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.
Viking Therapeutics Stock Down 5.3 %
Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock traded down $3.14 on Thursday, hitting $55.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,785,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,034,944. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.93 and a beta of 1.04. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $99.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.90.
Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,785,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $638,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,820 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $294,380,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,202,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,379,000 after buying an additional 822,156 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,279,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,159,000 after acquiring an additional 154,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,274,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,727,000 after acquiring an additional 311,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.
Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.
