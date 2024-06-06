Andrew G. Thomas Sells 4,801 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Stock

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) insider Andrew G. Thomas sold 4,801 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $294,925.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,095 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,255.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ KFRC traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $61.95. The stock had a trading volume of 33,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,578. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Kforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.75 and a 52-week high of $74.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Kforce had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 36.39%. The business had revenue of $351.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Kforce from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 28.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce during the third quarter worth $364,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 15.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 6.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

