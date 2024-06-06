Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Stock Position Lowered by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,082 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,507,181 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $97,415,000 after purchasing an additional 309,977 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 232.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,052 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 17,516 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,538 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,449,000. Finally, Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,790,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 0.1 %

BUD stock opened at $62.07 on Thursday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $67.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $107.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $14.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.8722 dividend. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.70.

View Our Latest Report on BUD

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.