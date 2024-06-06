Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.01%.

Annaly Capital Management has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years. Annaly Capital Management has a dividend payout ratio of 95.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Annaly Capital Management to earn $2.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.7%.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of NLY opened at $19.99 on Thursday. Annaly Capital Management has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $21.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average is $19.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.07.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Annaly Capital Management

About Annaly Capital Management

(Get Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.