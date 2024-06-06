Annex Advisory Services LLC Acquires 9,504 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,504 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises about 0.8% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $19,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 148,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 801.9% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 32,542 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 242,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,601,000 after acquiring an additional 17,265 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 170,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,879,000 after acquiring an additional 103,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,207,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,083,000 after purchasing an additional 32,152 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on MS shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.30.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $9,021,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 414,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,425,422.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $9,021,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 414,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,425,422.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $692,687.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,353.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,154 shares of company stock worth $10,722,696 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.1 %

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,550,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,857,653. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $103.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $157.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.77.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $15.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

